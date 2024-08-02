YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been challenged to a boxing showdown by knockout king Butterbean.

Jake Paul, 27, has accumulated a record of 10-1 in his short pro boxing career. In that time, he’s gone to war with a parade of high profile fighters – many of them who have come across from mixed martial arts.

Later this year, he looks set to take on an entirely new challenge when he battles it out with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. Their collision is currently set for November 15, and will air globally on Netflix.

Ahead of that bout, however, he’s been issued a challenge by a different KO legend: the one and only Butterbean.

Butterbean sends a message to Jake Paul

“Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for two million dollars? Winner take all.”

At this point, nothing would surprise us when it comes to ‘The Problem Child’ and his choice of opponent. At the same time, Butterbean is approaching his 58th birthday. They do say that power is the last thing to go but on the flip side, he’d be taking on a man who recently dusted off BKFC sensation Mike Perry.

The landscape of professional boxing has changed dramatically over the course of the last five years. While there’s certainly still an appetite to see the best fight the best, influencer boxing has become a huge part of the game. Some like it and others don’t, but either way, nobody can deny the amount of casual fans who have tuned in to see the likes of Jake Paul compete.

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see how that changes and evolves. As for Butterbean, his health certainly seems to have improved with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. However, he also hasn’t competed in professional boxing since a loss to Kirk Lawton dropped him to three straight defeats.