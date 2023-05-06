Brazilian jiu-jitsu all-star Mikey Musumeci stepped back inside the ONE Circle on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10 for a submission grappling showdown with Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai. Musumeci, who currently reigns as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, having earned victories over Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Mikey Musumeci was in firm control of the contest from the opening bell as he immediately pushed the pace and attacked the legs of his opponent. Taking things to the mat quickly, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ locked in on the legs of Almarwai, but ‘Osa’ was able to defend his attempts for a majority of the matchup.

With time becoming a factor, Mikey Musumeci opted to abandon his favored leg attacks and instead went for Almarwai’s neck. Attempting to get back to his feet, ‘Osa’ gave up his back, allowing Musumeci to climb on and get his hooks in. Switching to a body triangle, Almarwai was trapped. He attempted to defend through the final bell, but Musumeci was able to cinch his arm under the chin of Almarwai and lock in a rear-naked choke. Almarwai had no choice, but to tap out.

Official Result: Mikey Musumeci def. Osamah Almarwai via submission (rear-naked choke) at 8:03.

Check Out Highlights From Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 Below:

Mikey Musumeci RNCs Osamah Almarwai at ONE on Prime 10 pic.twitter.com/HSjnYiWbtZ — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 6, 2023