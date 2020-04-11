Mike Winkeljohn: It’s Time For Jon Jones To Take Big Heavyweight Fights

Spread the word!













Coach Mike Winkeljohn thinks it’s time for Jon Jones to move up and take big fights at heavyweight.

For years MMA fans have been talking about Jones moving up to heavyweight. Until now the 205lb king has seemed content to beat everyone in front of him at light-heavyweight.

In his past two fights Jones has seriously underperformed, edging controversial decisions against Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes. Long-time coach Winkeljohn thinks Jones needs to move up in weight to become motivated again, speaking to BJPenn.com, he said.

“I want Jon to fight whatever motivates him. When he is up for a fight that motivates him he trains at the highest level. I always wanted him to just continue to clean house at light heavyweight and make his legacy there as opposed to going up to heavyweight. But, at this point, it’s time for Jon Jones to take the big fights [and go up to heavyweight].”

“Jon can definitely fight at heavyweight and destroy a lot of these guys. But, at heavyweight that is a lot of weight and when they swing for the fences and connect stuff happens. We’ve seen it before,” he explained. “It is always a scary thing but the scary situations that motivates Jon Jones.”

Winklejohn believes former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will be hoping Jones stays at 205lbs. As much as he’d love to see the bitter rivals face off for a third time, Winklejohn expects Cormier to avoid the fight at all costs.

“No, I don’t think Cormier wants any part of Jon Jones. I think Jones is that good and DC is super talented and I like that guy,” Winkeljohn said. “But, when someone has your number it is hard to get that win. I hope I am wrong about it and that fight happens.”

