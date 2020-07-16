Mike Tyson Will Fight Great White Shark For ‘Shark Week’

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

The always interesting Mike Tyson is making headlines again. This time, for signing up to fight a Great White Shark for Discovery’s Shark Week.

Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef will air on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. est. Tyson will face off against the animal in the “name of research.” Hilariously adding to this event, iconic ring announcer, Michael Buffer, will also take part.

“With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark … all in the name of research,” Discovery explained.

Tyson went on to have an interesting take on why exactly he is partaking in this, describing, “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old,” he explained. “I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.” (Transcribed by Complex)

Tyson had recently made headlines a few weeks ago when he talked about getting in the boxing ring with Jon Jones.

This is certainly an intriguing time to be following the great Mike Tyson.

Do you think Mike Tyson is preparing for a return to the ring?