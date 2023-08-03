Former undisputed heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson is confirmed to train with former undisputed UFC heavyweight gold holder, Francis Ngannou ahead of the Cameroon knockout artist’s professional boxing debut against WBC titleholder, Tyson Fury in October.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully unifying the division titles in a unanimous decision win over former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

As for Fury, the Morecambe native most recently retained his undisputed WBC heavyweight championship back in December in London, dispatching three-time foe and title chaser, Derek Chisora with a tenth round TKO win in the capital.

Francis Ngannou drafts Mike Tyson into his camp ahead of boxing debut

And booked to fight Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October over the course of 10 sanctioned rounds in the Middle East, Ngannou is now set to have the help of revered knockout ace, Tyson in his corner and in his camp ahead of his squared circle bow.

“He (Francis Ngannou) isn’t a combat novice; he is a world champion,” Mike Tyson told Riyadh Season PR in an official press release confirming his participation. “He knows how to compete when the bell rings, but the key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring, then delivering the knockout blow. We’re here to win.”

“Bringing Mike Tyson into my camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year’s Riyadh Season,” Francis Ngannou explained. “Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this superfight.”

“I’ve been wanting this fight for years and now that it’s here, I’m focused on fighting the greatest fight of my career and shocking the world on the most epic stage for the fans in Riyadh,” Francis Ngannou said. “October 28th, the world will know who’s the Baddest Man on The Planet.”

Francis Ngannou looks to spring a massive upset against world champion Tyson Fury