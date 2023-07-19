Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has warned incumbent WBC titleholder, Tyson Fury to take their upcoming October title bout serious, or he may be in for a rude awakening.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, has been sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully unifying the division crowns with a unanimous decision win over then-interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

In the time since, Ngannou, who departed the UFC back in January of this year, has penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – ahead of an expected return to mixed martial arts and bow with the organization in the opening quarter of 2024.

In the time being, Batié native, Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut against Morecambe native, Fury on October 28. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – over the course of 10 rounds.

Francis Ngannou urges Tyson Fury to take their October clash seriously

And predicting a stunning knockout win over the Cameroonian – which would see Fury become the first to finish Ngannou with strikes across combat sports, has received a stern warning from the latter ahead of their tangle inside the squared circle.

“He (Tyson Fury) has said a lot of things,” Francis Ngannou told TMZ during a recent interview. “He better just get ready for October 28. Because if he’s not taking this seriously, I think he might get surprised and get some regret. I’m coming for it all. This is my moment, this is my life, and this is all I’ve been waiting [for].”

“The boxing dream I’ve been having since I was a kid, long time before I discovered MMA, this is it – fighting the boxing champion,” Francis Ngannou continued. “This is the dream and I’m coming for everything.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

In his most recent professional outing, Fury retained his undisputed WBC heavyweight title with a tenth round TKO win over three-time foe, Derek Chisora back in December of last year.