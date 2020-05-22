Mike Tyson Responds To Tito Ortiz’s Challenge For PPV Fight

Spread the word!













Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is open to all comers — including ex-UFC light heavyweight king Tito Ortiz.

With recent footage of Tyson looking in amazing shape at the age of 53, a number of combat sports athletes — past and present — have been linked with facing him in a charity fight as the former looks to return to action. One of them is notably Evander Holyfield while the likes of John Fury have also challenged Tyson.

The latest is Ortiz who recently called “Iron Mike” out for a legend vs. legend fight on pay-per-view.

“.@MikeTyson – Legend Vs Legend on PPV! When are we doing it?”

Of course, Ortiz didn’t specify whether it was a mixed martial arts fight or a boxing match, which notably drew ridicule from bitter rival Chael Sonnen.

Tyson Open For Anyone

But assuming it’s the latter, Tyson has no problem with facing Ortiz — after all, he’s willing to face anyone at this point.

“I don’t really know but listen — anyone that’s willing to contribute to this charity, they’re welcome to come in and challenge me,” Tyson told TMZ. “I would be open for anyone.”

Ortiz is currently on a three-fight winning streak after wins over Sonnen, Chuck Liddell and Alberto El Patron.

Would you want to see Tyson and Ortiz throw down in a charity boxing match?