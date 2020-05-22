Chael Sonnen Roasts Tito Ortiz For Calling Out Mike Tyson

Spread the word!













Former UFC title challenger turned MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has ripped into one-time opponent Tito Ortiz for calling out legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

‘Iron Mike’ is due to return to fighting at 53 years old for some exhibition bouts. Ortiz seems to think he’d make a good opponent and took to social media to suggest the pair should face off in a pay-per-view event – check out what he posted below…

Speaking on his YouTube channel Sonnen let went after his bitter rival in a lengthy tirade that just seemed never ending, he said.

“Oh the gift of Tito Ortiz just keeps on giving. So, there is something that the kids call Instagram. Now Instagram is largely a photo-based social media outlet. You can include text, but if you don’t include a photo or a video you are basically misusing Instagram and you should just take that over to Twitter. Ok fine.” Chael Sonnen explained. “Now Tito puts out a picture, and it is a side by side with Mike Tyson and Tito on the other side. Tito is shirtless, flexing his abs, captions: ‘Legend vs Legend let’s do this on pay-per-view’ exclamation point. Ok let’s start at the beginning. Anybody of any age, but particularly a grown ass 44-year-old man that goes on to Instagram shirtless while flexing his abs is a little bit of a dork. For one. Start with that.”

“Now let’s move on to the text. ‘Legend vs Legend’. Ok so I am looking at ‘Iron Mike’ and saying ok that is one legend but the versus part I am a little bit confused by because the only other guy in the photo is Tito. So it’s like Tito, who are you bringing? Are you bringing Tank Abbott along? Are you bringing Randy Couture? Are you bringing King Arthur? Are you bringing Batman? Like who is coming that is the other legend here? Oh and by the way Tito, your final text said ‘Let’s do it on pay-per-view’ exclamation point. Do I need to be the one to inform you that pay-per-view no longer exists? Pay-per-view nowhere in the world is a thing anymore. It is all done through digital platforms. Even if the have a paywall that they call a pay-per-view, it is not the same thing that you referred too, which is the pay-per-views you used to be on back in 2006. The world has just gone to a different place.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Check out the entire Chael Sonnen roast of Tito Ortiz below…