Boxing legend Mike Tyson is keen to test himself against the current unified heavyweight king Anthony Joshua after his upcoming exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

For months now it has been known that Tyson is planning a comeback to the sport at 54 years of age. ‘Iron Mike’ has excited fans with the announcement as well as various training videos which show he still possesses his raw knockout power.

Jones Jr. is the man who has got the call to face off against Tyson on November 28. The 51-year-old is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. He last fought in 2018, beating Scott Sigmon over ten rounds to claim the WBU cruiserweight title.

The fight is available on pay-per-view, and on the Triller. The social media platform will reportedly put on an undercard which will feature YouTuber Jake Paul taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson. Triller will also produce a 10-part documentary series that follows Tyson and Jones as they prepare for the fight.

Tyson hasn’t had a professional fight since in over 15 years. The youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history has since battled substance abuse and weight issues. In recent years he has turned things around and become a popular figure in the entertainment world.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of his upcoming fight Tyson revealed he is already thinking about a potential fight with Joshua in the name of charity.

“I would love to do that (box Joshua). That would be mind-blowing,” Tyson said.

“Listen, I’m very interested. If doing that means that we can have a bigger charity exponent, well be it, I’m down to do that too. If it’s all being done out of an exponent of charity and if they’re down to do that, I’m with it too. Listen, it’s entertainment. It’s just for charity. It’s for a good cause. But we’re giving our best.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you want to see Mike Tyson vs. Anthony Joshua?