If you needed more crazy news, YouTuber Jake Paul will be boxing former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event.

It was officially announced earlier today that Tyson would come out of retirement to face fellow former heavyweight champion Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match taking place September 12 in California.

If that news wasn’t crazy enough, it was soon announced that Paul and Robinson would also be competing on the undercard of the event. The news was first broken by NBA reporter Shams Charania with quotes from the pair.

“I wanted to show that I’m a world class athlete,” Robinson said. “I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I’m excited to venture into the sport of boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke.”

“I am excited to partner with Triller and get in the ring to fight an elite athlete,” Paul said. “But make no mistake, on September 12th, Nate will meet the canvas early.”

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

Robinson replied to the tweet soon after as well.

“JaKe PaUl Is WiNnInG gUyS. Jakes a youtuber, I’m coming for the 💨”

JaKe PaUl Is WiNnInG gUyS. Jakes a youtuber, I’m coming for the 💨 — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) July 23, 2020

Paul Set For Second Boxing Bout

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January earlier this year when he TKO’d fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

And while Robinson has no professional boxing experience, he will undoubtedly be a much tougher foe given his athletic background.

What do you make of this fight?