Mike Tyson thinks Dana White’s move into boxing is the ‘Best thing’ for the sport

Off the back of a massive weekend for professional boxing, former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson has claimed UFC CEO, Dana White’s expected venture into the sport is the “best thing” for the sport right now.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight champion — saw a massive upset land in his former division earlier this month, with former two-time world heavyweight titleholder, Anthony Joshua suffering a blistering fifth round knockout loss against Daniel Dubois.

And slated to make his own scrutinized return to the ring before the end of the year in Arlington, Texas, former world heavyweight kingpin, Tyson is rescheduled to take on polarizing puncher, Jake Paul in November — snapping a lengthy retirement from the squared circle dating back to 2005.

Earlier this week, in fact, ahead of Callum Walsh’s knockout victory in Dublin, UFC boss, White — who has championed the Cork prospect, confirmed plans to finally take a dip into the world of professional boxing — having launched ‘Zuffa Boxing’ years ago.

Mike Tyson welcomes Dana White’s move in boxing space

And according to Brooklyn knockout ace, Tyson, a potential move to boxing for White would prove hugely beneficial for the sport as a whole.

“That’s going to be the best thing to happen to boxing, just like UFC,” Mike Tyson said during an appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast. “If you’re in UFC, and if anybody’s booing the fight, you’re not going to see that guy. His next fight is going to be in South Dakota somewhere. Only good fights. If you don’t have a good fight, you ain’t never going to see that guy again.”

“Not like boxing, ‘This guy’s going to fight next month again?’ We don’t wan to see that,” Mike Tyson explained. “If any fight stint, you’re not back in the UFC no more, you’re never going to see those guys again.”