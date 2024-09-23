Mike Tyson Takes Credit for Starting Jake Paul’s Career—And Now He’s Going to Finish It

Mike Tyson gave Jake Paul his first big break in the boxing ring.

Four years later, the two generational stars will collide in one of the most-watched fights in the sport’s history. Emanating from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul vs. Tyson will headline a loaded card airing live and exclusively on Netflix at no additional charge for the streaming giant’s 260 million+ subscribers.

While Tyson’s journey in the world of boxing came to an end nearly 20 years ago following a sixth-round loss to Kevin McBride, Paul’s has barely begun. Thus far, ‘The Problem Child’ is 10-1 with victories over a slew of past-their-prime MMA stars, including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

But before all of those fights, Paul’s first noteworthy appearance inside the squared circle came against former NBA star Nate Robinson. Their clash was the co-main event of Tyson’s charity exhibition boxing bout against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Four years later things will come full circle as the former unified heavyweight world champion aims to end the career he helped start.

“I don’t know [why he wants to fight me]. I’m close to 60 years old,” Tyson said on the It Is What It Is podcast. “He’s going to get a lot of money as well. He’s improved since the first time he fought on my card. I started Jake off, I let him fight on my undercard a few years ago. No one knew who the hell he was. I started him and it looks like most likely I’m going to finish him” (h/t Middle Easy).

Roy Jones Jr. questions whether or not jake paul can take Mike Tyson’s power

Whether or not the 58-year-old icon can get the job done remains to be seen, but oddsmakers certainly don’t seem confident. As it stands, Paul is a more than 3-to-1 favorite to come out on top against ‘Iron’ in The Lone Star State. Still, some believe Tyson’s legendary power will be on full display leading to a complete and total backfire on the part of Paul.