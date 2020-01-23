Mike Perry’s Manager Responds To His Use Of N-Word

Spread the word!













Mike Perry’s manager Abraham Kawa responded to his client’s controversial use of the n-word on social media.

Perry received plenty of backlash recently for using the n-word while beefing with Hollywood actor Michael Jai White on Twitter. “Platinum” has claimed in the past that he gets a pass due to online DNA tests showing him to be 2 percent black.

However, it did not go down well with many in the mixed martial arts community, including women’s strawweight fighter Angela Hill. His tweets have since remained on his account with no warnings or disciplining from the UFC.

Many would have figured his management would have had a word with him as well. But for Kawa, he doesn’t control his clients and what they post on social media. All he can do is give them advice:

“One thing I can’t do, and I’ve been been blamed many times in the past for, I don’t run their social media,” Kawa told MMA Junkie. “I can’t tell people what to do and not do; I can only give them advice. I can show them, ‘Hey, this is where you’re going to lose out on things.’

“In this case, Mike, if we would take the time to actually listen to Mike, you would understand where he was coming from.”

Even though he personally doesn’t use the word himself, Kawa believes Perry’s upbringing and background should be considered.

Regardless, he can’t change what Perry feels is right to post.

“I’m not saying it’s the right thing to do,” Kawa explained. “So I don’t want to put myself out there and say what he’s doing is the right thing to do. But for him and the way he grew up and the way his beginning was, it’s right. So, I get it. For the person who is not used to that and for the person who doesn’t get it, for me, I don’t go around doing that just the same way. I may have in the past and whatnot. But for him, for what he feels is right, it’s hard for me to change that in one shot.

“He would have to go to jail for that. It would have to be a law that says you’re doing something wrong. That’s the way he sees it. He feels that everybody else is being closed-minded, where he’s the one trying to educate everybody. And it just doesn’t come out that way. So I understand the hurt.”

What do you make of Kawa’s response?