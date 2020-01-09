Mike Perry Responds To Backlash Over His Use Of The ‘N-Word’

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Mike Perry has received mass backlash for his use of a racial slur during his online feud with actor Michael Jai White. ‘Platinum’ and ‘MJW have been exchanging insults online, after Perry took issue with an old video of White training with the late Kimbo Slice. The 28-year-old UFC fighter wasn’t a fan of how the actor was speaking to Kimbo in the video and challenged him to a fight to defend Kimbo’s honour.

However Perry is in hot water after making a racial remark during their Twitter exchange, he said. “Blood and bone, more like a b*tch ass n*gga Michael Jai White.”

His use of the ‘N-word’ didn’t go down with the majority of MMA fans, even some fighters spoke out against Perry’s racist remarks. UFC strawweight Angela Hill responded to his tweet and slammed his use of ‘N-word’, she said. “White people using ‘nigga’ to insult a black person, I don’t give a fuck what your intentions were, it ain’t right. The few times I’ve run into Perry during fights he’s seemed cool, this isn’t cool.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Perry has found himself in trouble for using racist language. The 170lb fighter insulted Tyron Woodley in the same way back in 2018, before clearing himself of any wrongdoing by claiming he is two percent African.

Perry has showed no sign of backing down. In his most recent social media post he appears to double down on his comments and refuses to apoligise. “You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bullsh*t. He was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For FLA we say FOH.” Before later adding the following. “You are already offended I’m alive and breathing.”

Should Mike Perry be cut by the UFC for his continued use of racial slurs?