Mike Perry wins ‘King of Violence’ Title, Eddie Alvarez Quits on His Stool in Round Two – BKFC 56 highlights

ByCraig Pekios
UFC standout turned bare-knuckle brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored his fourth straight win inside the squared circle at BKFC 56.

Once again stepping into the main event spotlight, Perry toed the line with former Bellator and UFC lightweight world titleholder Eddie Alvarez to determine the promotion’s first-ever ‘King of Violence’ champion. Through two rounds of action, Perry and Alvarez battered one another with ‘The Underground King’ gaining the upper hand in the early going.

However, it wouldn’t take long for Perry to turn the tables on his opponent, smashing Alvarez in the second stanza. Unfortunately, that’s where things would end as Alvarez was unable to continue after his eye had swelled shut.

Alvarez’s corner threw in the towel just before the beginning of the third round, declaring ‘Platinum’ the first-ever BKFC ‘King of Violence’ champ. With the win, Perry moved to 4-0 under the Bare Knuckle FC banner.

Official Result: Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (retirement) at 2:00 or Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 Below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

