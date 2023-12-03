BKFC Brawler Mike perry Says Men Need to ‘Stop Being Liberals’ and start assaulting women in Deranged rant

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has a message for all the soft men out there.

The newly crowned ‘King of Violence’ celebrated his latest BKFC win by condoning sexual assault and telling women to get back into the kitchen and make him a sandwich.

“Men gotta stand up, bro,” Perry said in a video clip following his BKFC 56 win on Saturday night. “We have to man up. We gotta stop being liberals. We gotta start grabbing women by the p*ssy again. Point blank period, get in the kitchen and make me a sandwich, bro. “I got work to do. I’m here to feed the family, okay? I feed us. I feed our pockets and you feed our mouths and then we feed each other and I feed off of you and that watery little playground you got down there.”

Mike Perry is Well Known for his controversial hot takes

It’s certainly not the first time Mike Perry has spit some controversial, or in this case, downright vile words. After all, this is the same guy who justified his use of the N-word because a DNA test supposedly informed him that was 2% African.

In 2020, Perry was also caught on video yelling at a man in a Lubbock, Texas restaurant before punching the elder individual, knocking him unconscious. Perry could also be heard shouting a racial slur in the process.

However, Perry’s rise to stardom under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner has many fight fans embracing his rogue anti-hero approach, similar to that of reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Returning to the squared circle in the Crossroads of the West, Salt Lake City, Mike Perry kept his undefeated bare-knuckle record intact with a second-round TKO over former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the BKFC 56 headliner. The victory crowned ‘Platinum’ as the first-ever BKFC ‘King of Violence’ champion.

Alvarez moved to 1-1 in BKFC after scoring a split decision over Chad Mendes in his promotional debut earlier this year.