Ex-Champion Conor McGregor teases uFC comeback: ‘Major fight Incoming’

Conor McGregor is getting closer and closer to making his long-awaited UFC return, and recent comments on Twitter by the UFC superstar seemingly hint at official news for his next fight being announced soon.

Of course, the MMA world is expecting a fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, the issue of who McGregor’s opponent will be is a very volatile one. While it should be Chandler, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be Chandler.

So, the MMA world can only continue to speculate about who the true opponent will be for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return. And if the words of the man himself are any indication, the news of the exact opponent he will be facing next could be released soon.

Conor McGregor hints at major fight news

After receiving criticism for deleting politically controversial tweets, McGregor responded to a fan on Twitter while also hinting at the major fight news.

“… I have 4 children. (And) A major fight incoming,” Conor McGregor said on Twitter. “Multiple businesses with almost 300 people employed, and growing, I need to be correct with my time. Engaging with so much on here can impact in a multitude of ways. Clearing the slate, after it gets reported, I am happy with. I know some don’t like this but it keeps me dialed in. I’m still here. I’d give my life for the peace and prosperity of Ireland. Ireland gave me everything I have, I’d give it right back if and when it calls.”

This will of course have everybody speculating about who his opponent will be, and the world will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the ever-elusive truth of the matter. Many names could potentially make sense, but there are also a few factors that will dictate who’s truly eligible to face a man like McGregor. In short, it will be anybody that they can put against the guy and sell the most fights. Until the UFC figures that opponent out, and other details get discussed, the news will remain up in the air, waiting for true validity.

