Mike Perry To Face Geoff Neal At UFC 245

Mike Perry and Geoff Neal are set to scrap at UFC 245 in what should be a banger of a welterweight fight. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the deal is verbally agreed to for the fight.

“Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal is in the works for UFC 245 on Dec. 14, according to sources. Both sides have verbally agreed to the welterweight fight,” he tweeted.

Perry is coming off of a split-decision loss to Vicente Luque back in August in what was the Fight Of The Night. Before that, he beat Alex Oliveira by decision and once again earned FOTN honors. He has had an up and down UFC career as he is 6-5, but is a fan favorite.

He also holds wins over Paul Felder, Danny Roberts, Hyun Guy Lim, Alex Reyes, and Jake Ellenberger. His losses, meanwhile, come to Donald Cerrone, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Max Griffin, and Alan Jouban.

Geoff Neal, meanwhile, is 4-0 inside the Octagon and 12-2 overall. He is coming off of a TKO win over Niko Price at UFC 240 where he earned a Performance Of The Night bonus. He also holds a win over Belal Muhammed, a head-kick knockout over Frank Camacho, and a submission over Chris Camozzi. Many thought the Fortis MMA product should get a top-15 opponent next, but he gets a big name in Perry.

UFC 245 card now looks like:

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight title

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for featherweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie – for women’s bantamweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

