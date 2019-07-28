UFC 240 Results: Geoff Neal Pounds Out Niko Price

Spread the word!













Next up at UFC 240 is a welterweight clash between Geoff Neal and Niko Price.

Round 1:

Leg and body kicks from Price to start off. Neal gets a huge takedown but they get to their feet after a scramble. Clinched up now Neal has Price against the cage. Some nice straight right hands from Neal land. Another left overhand lands for Neal and Price responds with a knee to the gut.

Neal with another left hand and uppercut. He shoots in on a takedown against the cage again put they separate. Neal gets off a nice combination but Price lands a good pair of kicks. Price stuns Neal with a shot and he falls down. Price in top position in full guard now. Neal gets to his feet and has Price against the cage again.

Price with a knee to the gut but gets taken down. Neal takes Price’s back put is scrambled into top mount. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Neal is landing some big shots but now a brawl ensues. As they exchange Price pulls guard and goes for a guillotine, but loses it. Now Nal is in side control on top. Neal takes the back but Price recovers position and gets Neal into his full guard. Some ground-and-pound from Neal now and it’s hurting Price. More stiff shots landing for Neal from top position, and that’s it, the referee steps in and has seen enough.

Official Result: Geoff Neal def. Niko Price via R2 TKO (punches, 2:39)