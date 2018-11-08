Mike Perry Rips Teammate Ray Borg Over UFC Denver Withdrawal

Mike Perry rips Ray Borg over pulling out of his scheduled flyweight bout against Joseph Benavidez as part of the main card of the UFC Denver event.

It was revealed earlier this week that the former title contender was forced out of the fight with medical issues this week. As a result, when Perry learned of the news, he put him on blast.

“He’s not fighting on this card? Aw man, that illness is, man” Perry said to Aaron Bronsteter (H/T to MMAFighting). “He got caught, bro. He was talking s**t about Frank the Tank [JacksonWink striking coach Frank Lester] on his wife’s Instagram story in the background. We heard him talking. ‘I don’t like Frank the Tank.”

Perry continued by stating that Borg is just a hater and that’s why he pulled out of the fight instead of being a man.

“I don’t think he’s a good coach’ and this and that, and he don’t know nothing about Frank. He’s just a f*cking hater and that’s why his b*tch-ass ain’t showing up this week to f*cking fight like a man. Sick, you come down with illness. B*tch you scared!”

Mike Perry Has No Issue with Speaking His Mind

Although they train at the same gym, which is one of the premier fight teams in the sport, it has had some drama. It all started once Donald Cerrone was offered an opportunity to step in against Perry on short notice. This led to Cerrone asking for Perry not to fight at the gym. Mike Winkeljohn got into it with Cerrone after he claimed that Winkeljohn was ruining the team.

“He was there, he was training, he’s still there I guess,” Perry said of Borg. “The gym is very, there’s a lot people. As a fighter you may go to a gym but I have my plan on how I train, when I train, the times that I train, the people that I train with.”

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Perry made it known that he doesn’t see Borg that often but rather only a few times. Thus, they’re not close friends despite training at the same location.