UFC Denver’s Donald Cerrone Skips Open Workout – Jokes Of Injury

UFC Denver’s Donald Cerrone didn’t feel like doing an open workout so instead, he joked about an injury and hung out with the fans.

Denver – Cerrone took to the stage microphone in hand and addressed the partisan crowd. “I really don’t feel like working out right now,” “Cowboy,” said. “So instead I’m gonna hang out with you guys and take some pictures.”

Needless to say, the fans didn’t mind too much. But first, however, Cerone would have to talk to the media. And wouldn’t you know it the very first question that Cerrone would field would be regarding his decision not to workout.

Its unlikely Cerrone is injured heading into this fight. It’s much more likely that he just didn’t feel like working out as he said. But I’ll admit, at times it was hard to tell if Cerrone was pulling our legs or if there was some truth to his comments.

Watch “Cowboy” Cerrone’s open workout scrum below and draw your own conclusion. Is Cerrone injured heading into UFC Denver? Or was “Cowboy” just having some fun at the media’s expense Wednesday (Nov. 7, 2018) night?