

Mike Perry has spoken out for the first time since suffering defeat against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23.

‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez recorded the most high-profile victory of his professional career by utilizing his superior boxing skills to out-strike Perry over three rounds.

Despite securing two successful takedowns ‘Platinum’ was unable to have any real impact on the fight. He ultimately dropped to a lopsided decision defeat.

Rodriguez bounced back from his lone UFC defeat, which came against Nicholas Dalby earlier this year. He did so in emphatic fashion. Rodriguez currently boasts a 4-1 record under the promotion’s banner.

Perry is riding a two-fight losing streak. The fan favourite has lost four of his last five UFC fights.

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 23 he took to social media to reflect on his latest defeat.

“I use to be great,” Perry wrote. “Idk what happened. I have a fight left on my contract. I’ll train hard, I’ll give it my all for my family. Whatever I have to do to give them a better life. I’ll bleed every day for them if I have to.”

