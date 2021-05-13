Mike Perry has explained why he won’t be fighting Kevin Lee at UFC 264 on July 10.

‘The Motown Phenom’ is clearly keen to get back in the Octagon after spending more than one year out due to injury. Lee required surgery on a torn ACL and unfortunately, during the rehabilitation process, tore his other ACL — resulting in a prolonged stint on the sidelines.

Lee took to social media to call out Perry earlier this week. Soon after, Lee again took to social media to confirm ‘Platinum’ had turned down the opportunity to face him.

“Not gonna lie some hoe shit to turn down the fight @platinummikeperry I was tryna help u out heard u was getting fired but I see you don’t got it in you no more,” Lee said on his Instagram. “I’ll go after a legit contender I guess.”

Perry has since explained that he is taking some time away to work on his game after a run of poor form.

“I am trying to progress. I have built bad habit,” Perry wrote on social media. I needed to take time off and my hand still hurts from the one time I punched Drod. I want to be in the gym training and focused before I accepted anything. Trying to be a real professional. Prep takes time. Plus I’m moving July.”

Perry has lost five of his last seven fights and currently sits outside the welterweight rankings. Most recently, ‘Platinum’ was outpointed by Daniel Rodriguez over three rounds at UFC Vegas 23.

Lee last fought at UFC Brasillia in March 2020. The 28-year-old looked good early but ultimately fell to a submission defeat against Charles Oliveira who will compete for UFC gold this weekend. Lee has won just two of his last six fights and the last time he competed at welterweight was in 2019 when he lost to Rafael Dos Anjos via arm triangle choke.

Do you think Mike Perry is making the right call by refusing to fight Kevin Lee at UFC 264?