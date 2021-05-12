Kevin Lee is accusing UFC veteran welterweight Mike Perry of turning down a fight with him for his return to the octagon.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lee took aim at Perry and accused him of not wanting a fight with the former interim lightweight title challenger.

“Not gonna lie some hoe shit to turn down the fight @platinummikeperry I was tryna help u out heard u was getting fired but I see you don’t got it in you no more. I’ll go after a legit contender I guess.” Lee said on his Instagram.

Lee has been looking for a fight since the start of the new year in his first bout since falling to Charles Oliveira in a UFC Fight Night main event in early 2020. As for Perry, he could be on his way out of the UFC after losing four of his last five bouts, including a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23 just weeks ago.

Lee has had an up-and-down stretch of competition since losing to Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title fight at UFC 216. After a brief layoff, Lee returned to competition with a TKO win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244, and before that had lost two of his last three fights at lightweight following the defeat to Ferguson.

Perry has been noted as one of the most active fighters in UFC history, but it’s unclear what his future with the promotion will hold.

Perry had a lot to say about his future following the devastating loss to Rodriguez.

“I used to be great,” Perry said in an Instagram post following the bout. “I have one fight left on my contract and I’ll give it my all for my family. Whatever I have to do to give them a better life.”

A fight between Lee and Perry is sure to be a fan-favored scrap if the promotion goes forward and schedules it, but as of right now it seems that is just a fantasy and far from a reality. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next for both of the toughest athletes in the UFC.

What do you think about the recent back-and-forth between Kevin Lee and Mike Perry?