Former UFC fighter Mike Perry and former The Ultimate Fighter participant Julian Lane faced off for one final time before their matchup at BKFC KnuckleMania 2.

Perry and Lane’s previous faceoff yesterday at the pre-fight press conference included Perry pulling out a toy bat. The two welterweights are looking to get back in the win column following recent losses.

Perry and Lane also brawled at a recent BKFC Fight Night event in Tampa, FL. This fueled the fire behind the promotion booking the matchup for just a few months later.

Watch Perry and Lane’s heated faceoff below.

Perry lost two of his last three fights in the UFC, including most recently against Daniel Rodriguez last April. He was released by the promotion and fought in a custom rules match against Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat, earning a split decision victory.

Lane has traded wins and losses in BKFC since first joining the promotion back in 2019. He lost his most recent fight via a unanimous decision against David Rickels last October.

Also on the BKFC card will be the return of former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes, who will be making his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Joshuah Alvarez.

BKFC has signed several former UFC fighters over the past year. Perry, along with former female fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich, has begun the new chapters of their fighting careers with BKFC.

Perry seems intent on making this new boxing venture into a long-term deal, and a win over Lane would be the first step to do just that. At 30 years old, he remains in the physical prime of his career and could be a potential star for the promotion.

