Former UFC fighter Mike Perry and former The Ultimate Fighter participant Julian Lane nearly came to blows during the BKFC press conference ahead of their fight.

Perry and Lane exchanged their fair share of trash talk during their pre-fight presser ahead of their fight at Knucklemania 2 this weekend. The two have been on each other’s nerves for months, including an all-out brawl cageside at a recent BKFC Fight Night event in Tampa.

What was initially a verbal affair between Perry and Lane nearly turned physical as Perry pulled out a toy baseball bat and got up to walk towards Lane. But, security was able to intervene and separate the two sides as the presser came to a close.

Check out the incident below.

Mike Perry Pulled Out A Bar For His Faceoff With Julian Lane

Perry signed with BKFC following losses in four of his last five appearances in the UFC. This includes most recently in a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez last April at a UFC Fight Night event.

It was unclear what Perry’s future in combat sports would be going forward before he fought at a recent Triller Triad Combat event, winning his bout. He would then sign with BKFC in hopes of a new chapter in his fighting career.

Lane will enter the BKFC cage after trading wins and losses with the promotion. After falling in his BKFC debut against Leonard Garcia, he would go on to earn wins over the likes of Jake Bostwick and Tom Shoaff.

Perry and Lane will compete in the BKFC’s welterweight division and have a chance to move up in the title conversation. Both men are looking to get back on track after recent losses, and their added heat at their pre-fight press conference is sure to entertain fans.

Will you watch Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane this weekend?

