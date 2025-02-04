UFC veteran Miguel Torres rips Dana White amid lack of punishment for Bryce Mitchell over pro-Hitler tirade

Former UFC star, Miguel Torres has hit out at promotional CEO, Dana White on social media overnight, over his lack of punishment issued to featherweight challenger, Bryce Mitchell after the Arkansas native engaged in a pro-Adolf Hitler tirade on his YouTube channel.

Torres, an alum of the UFC’s bantamweight division, and an ex-WEC bantamweight champion, was handed his release from the Octagon back in 2011, after he posted a quote from the Workaholics television show on his official Twitter account, writing; “If a rape van was called a surprise van more women wouldn’t mind going for rides in them. Everyone likes surprises.”

Returning to the promotion back in December of that same year, Miguel Torres would fight former contender, Michael McDonald at UFC 145, suffering a first round knockout loss in April of the following year.

Miguel Torres rips Dana White for “hypocrisy” over free speech stance

However, on social media overnight, Indiana native, Miguel Torres hit out at White after the long-time promotional leader confirmed Mitchell would not be reprimanded after claiming the above-mentioned German dictator, Hitler was a “good guy”, as well as questioning the Holocaust and making derogatory claims about the LGBTQ+ community.

“If a rape van was called a Hitler van Dana White wouldn’t mind going for a ride in it,” Miguel Torres posted on his official X account. “#hypocrisy #danawhite #arielhelwani #joerogan #FreeSpeech #UFC”

If a rape van was called a Hitler van Dana White wouldn't mind going for a ride in it. #hypocrisy #danawhite #arielhelwani #joerogan #FreeSpeech #UFC — Miguel Angel Torres (@MiguelTorresMMA) February 3, 2025

Earlier this week, White claimed during an interview with commentator, Tucker Carlson that he would not be punishing Mitchell for his deplorable comments, claiming if critics were unhappy with his stance, the UFC was his organization to run whichever way he wanted.

“A lot of the things that I do are by, I guess I would just say gut and how I think we should handle it,” Dana White told Tucker Carlson. “It’s not like, again, my head of PR, she’s brilliant and I respect her very much, but it’s not like the other night when I found out what Bryce Mitchell had said It’s not like we got a bunch of lawyers on the phone and we didn’t, you know what I did? I got on Google and I started looking up World War II and, you know, remind Bryce Mitchell on what a piece of sh*t (Adolf) Hitler was, okay, let’s, and why he’s not a good guy and why you wouldn’t want to go fishing with him And that was it. You know, I saw people saying, oh, he read a can, I don’t ever read can statements. Nobody writes anything for me.

“…Nobody writes anything for me,” Dana White explained. “Everything is exactly how I feel about it, whether you like it or not. I don’t care. I don’t care if you like it — I don’t care if you don’t like it. This is my company and I’ll run it the way I want to.”