Michael Venom Page Outclasses Shara Magomedov in UFC Saudi Arabia – Results and Highlights

ByTimothy Wheaton
Michael Venom Page

The co-main event featured a middleweight clash between undefeated Russian striker Shara Magomedov and British fan-favorite Michael Venom Page.

Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Venom Page Results

‘Bullet’ Shara Magomedov is known for his striking and highlight-reel finishes. He entered the bout with a perfect 15-0 record and significant momentum in the division. Meanwhile, ‘Venom’ Page made his middleweight debut following a mixed start to his UFC career at welterweight.

With his expert movement and striking, Page aimed to hand Magomedov his first professional loss and make a statement in his new weight class.

Michael Venom Page completely out-classed Shara Magomedov on the feet. The British fighter used his speed and footwork to outland ‘Bullet’ Shara with ease. In fact, he made it look easy. Shara threw strikes only to be countered by Page.

Michael Venom Page 31

Ultimately, Michael Page took the unanimous decision win by taking all three rounds on most judge’s scorecards.

