Dana White doubles down on not punishing Bryce Mitchell amid pro-Hitler rant: ‘I don’t care if you don’t like it’

UFC CEO, Dana White has once more claimed featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell will not be reprimanded after his comments claiming former German dictator, Adolf Hitler was a “good guy” — claiming the promotion is his to run the way he wants to.

Mitchell, a current featherweight contender under the umbrella of the promotion, found himself in hot water over the course of the weekend, after he claimed Austrian-born chancellor, Hitler was a “good guy” he would have liked to have fished alongside, before calling into question the Holocaust, and mocking the LGBTQ+ community.

And reacting to Mitchell’s comments during a post-fight scrum in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, Dana White claimed he and the promotion found the Arkansas native’s comments “disgusting” — before insisting he would not be punished by the organization.

” Let me get some f*cking dumb sh*t out of the way first here,” UFC CEO, Dana White said. “I’m out here having fun doing Power Slap tonight. And I’m sure you guys heard what Bryce Mitchell said. If you haven’t, he said some probably — I’ve heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one’s probably the worst. When you talk about Hitler, he’s responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people. World War II was the deadliest war in history. Fifteen million military deaths, 45 million civilians, and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II.

“Second of all, Hitler was one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” Dana White said. “That’s the problem with the Internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We’ve obviously reached out to Bryce, and when we read what he said and let him know how we feel about it, we’re beyond disgusted. So for those of you that don’t know what’s going on, good, you’re lucky. For those of you that do, that’s what I have to say about it.”

Dana White echoes claims Bryce Mitchell will go unpunished for comments on Adolf Hitler

And furthermore, White has once more claimed Mitchell — whom he says he reached out to in order to tell him the truth and facts surrounding Hitler and the Holocaust to boot, would not be punished whilst the promotion was under his guidance.

“A lot of the things that I do are by, I guess I would just say gut and how I think we should handle it,” Dana White told Tucker Carlson. “It’s not like, again, my head of PR, she’s brilliant and I respect her very much, but it’s not like the other night when I found out what Bryce Mitchell had said It’s not like we got a bunch of lawyers on the phone and we didn’t, you know what I did? I got on Google and I started looking up World War II and, you know, remind Bryce Mitchell on what a piece of sh*t (Adolf) Hitler was, okay, let’s, and why he’s not a good guy and why you wouldn’t want to go fishing with him And that was it. You know, I saw people saying, oh, he read a can, I don’t ever read can statements. Nobody writes anything for me.

“…Nobody writes anything for me,” Dana White explained. “Everything is exactly how I feel about it, whether you like it or not. I don’t care. I don’t care if you like it — I don’t care if you don’t like it. This is my company and I’ll run it the way I want to.”