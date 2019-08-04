Mickey Gall Open To Fighting Mike Perry Following Callout

Spread the word!













Mickey Gall is more than open to facing Mike Perry following the latter’s callout of him.

Gall returned to the win column with a decision victory over Salim Touahri on the prelims of UFC Newark last night. Afterwards, he reiterated his desire to have a rematch with Diego Sanchez by calling him out.

The pair fought earlier this year at UFC 235 with Sanchez winning via TKO in the second round. However, Gall was compromised heading into the fight, claiming he had suffered from kidney failure which affected his performance. That is why Gall called the first fight “B.S.” as he wanted to run things back.

Perry caught wind of his comments and issued a challenge soon after:

“Making excuses about getting dominated by @DiegoSanchezUFC shows @mickeygall still green,” he tweeted. “Even if you were sick it’s up to you to get in the octagon ready and prepared. Keep workin , Maybe you’ll catch these hands instead of the flu one day.”

Making excuses about getting dominated by @DiegoSanchezUFC shows @mickeygall still green. Even if you were sick it’s up to you to get in the octagon ready and prepared. Keep workin , Maybe you’ll catch these hands instead of the flu one day — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 3, 2019

When Gall was made aware of Perry’s comments, the New Jersey native responded accordingly:

“Green? Green meaning like you’re a beginner? F*ck Mike Perry,” Gall said at the post-fight scrum (via BJ Penn). “Yeah, f*ck yeah [I would fight Perry]. Hell yeah. If he gets through my boy Vicente Luque, then me and Perry could absolutely do it.“

As Gall mentioned, Perry is set to face Vicente Luque in the UFC Uruguay co-main event next week. Should he win, however, it’s hard to see why Perry would face Gall, especially as he would likely enter the top 15 of the rankings.

Regardless, are you interested in seeing Perry vs. Gall?