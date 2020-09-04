Michelle Waterson returns to headline UFC Vegas 10 main event after Covid-19 forces yet another cancellation.

After Glover Teixeira tested positive for Covid-19, next Saturday’s UFC main event looked in crisis. However, according to BJPenn.com, Waterson vs. Hill has been promoted to the vacant main event slot.

The bout will also be upgraded to five rounds, which is very surprising considering the change is at such short notice. Short notice promotions to the main event usually involve the fight remaining three-rounds. For example, Last Saturday’s main event between Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith remained only three-rounds. This was despite it being promoted to the main event at short notice following Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez falling through.

Michelle Waterson will be looking to put an end to her two-fight losing streak next Saturday. This streak consists of Waterson dropping a tight split decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 249, and losing to Joanna Jedrzejczyk by decision in the main event spot at UFC Tampa.

Angela Hill will also be looking to bounce back from defeat after a controversial split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha in May. This loss crushed her impressive three-fight winning streak. During her run, “Overkill” collected stoppage wins over Ariane Carnelossi, Hannah Cifers, and a decision win over Loma Lookboonmee. Hill currently sits at 13th in the UFCs strawweight rankings.

Waterson is no stranger to main eventing in the UFC, with this being her third. However, this is the first time Hill will be headlining a card. There is plenty to fight for in this five-round bout, with the winner having a good argument for challenging a top-five opponent and be only one or two wins away from a title shot.

With Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill being the main event, the card is now as follows:

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Andrea Lee vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Matt Frevola vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Mike Rodriguez vs. Ed Herman

Justine Kish vs. Sabina Mazo

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Who do you think wins, Michelle Waterson or Angela Hill?