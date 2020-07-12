Has Joanna Jedrzejczyk Retired From Mixed Martial Arts?

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk may have just hinted that she is retired from mixed martial arts.

As fans got excited for the stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view that took place last night, what may have gone under the radar earlier in the day was a social media post from Jedrzejczyk.

Currently vacationing in Bulgaria, the Polish star used one notable hashtag in her post — #33andretired.

Is Jedrzejczyk Done With The Sport?

It’s not clear as of now whether she is actually retired, but it wouldn’t be all that surprising either after her last fight.

Jedrzejczyk last competed in March where she went to war with Weili Zhang for 25 minutes for the women’s strawweight title. After a fight many considered to be the greatest in women’s mixed martial arts history, it was Zhang who retained her title following a razor-thin split decision victory.

Jedrzejczyk notably took a lot of damage in the fight including a huge hematoma on her forehead. It was also her second failed attempt at regaining the title as well as her third overall since losing the strawweight strap to Rose Namajunas in 2017.

Although she denied she was retiring a few weeks after the fight, she did admit she pondered retirement everyday and that every fight going forward was a risk, especially as she plans on being a mother in the future.

One thing is for sure — if she has indeed retired, she will certainly go down as one of the greatest female fighters of all time.

Do you think Jedrzejczyk is retired from MMA?