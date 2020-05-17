Cláudia Gadelha Edges Angela Hill – UFC Florida Results

Spread the word!













In the UFC Florida co-main event former strawweight title challenger, Cláudia Gadelha will be hoping to edge closer to another shot at UFC gold. Angela Hill is the woman standing in her way. The American is currently on a three-fight win streak which is her best run since joining the UFC in 2017.

Round 1: Cláudia Gadelha gets backed right up to the fence by Angela Hill from the first bell, she immediately shoots but is shaken off. Both fighters are throwing hard and the occasional shots are getting through. The Brazilian is really sitting down on her punches and catches Hill coming in – the pair then clinch up and Gadelha initiates the clinch and takes the fight against the cage and begins chasing the takedown. Lot’s of good defence from Hill but she is ultimately taken down and lands away from the fence. Gadelha is in side control and has just over a minute to work from the position. Gadelha goes knee on belly starts reigning down punches but Hill uses the space well and gets back to her feet as the round ends.

Round 2: Gadelha opens up round two throwing big shots, Hill is firing back with a few lead hooks but nothing lands. ‘Overkill’ throws a nice straight right which drops Gadelha shes thinks about going in for the finish but her corner are screaming to let the submission specialist stand up. The referee stands her up and Hill jumps in landing a few nice shots even landing a perfectly timed uppercut. Gadelha is standing up to everything that is thrown at her and begins landing punches of her own. Gadelha again initiates the clinch but is reversed against the cage before Hill manages to seperate. They return to the centre of the cage and continue to trade leather. Gadelha lands huge back to back right hands which seemed to have serious power behind them. Hill takes them well and returns with several nice body shots. She’s feinting well, throwing front kicks and being unorthodox – Hill looks great in round two. As the round comes to a close shes landing well and throwing high volume.

Round 3: Gadelha shoots straight from the off, Hill easily shrugs it and the two women go back to striking. It’s a really scrappy fight with both fighters trying to dip off and land strikes with some success. Gadelha lands a low leg kick which seems to get a reaction from Hill. Gadelha is throwing big rights and elbows too – they are landing flush but Hill has a great chin. Hill is using her length to land straight rights without eating anything in return – three in a row now. As the round goes on Hill is looking the fresher fighter, she’s landing hard and often. Gadelha is still throwing big though and is fighting like shes needs to win this round. One minute left and the two fighters clinch. Gadelha lands a big elbow followed by a right hand. We are into the final ten seconds and they exchange right up until the buzzer – what a great fight!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill via Split Decision