Michelle Waterson Offers Support To Jon Jones After His Latest Arrest

Strawweight contender Michelle Waterson has offered her support to Jon Jones after his latest run-in with the law.

The light-heavyweight champion was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. A few days later he released a statement apologizing for his actions and confirmed he had struck a plea deal which will allow him to avoid jail time, it read.

“While we all work to understand and cope with the stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

“I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most.

“I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thanks you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

Waterson has a long-standing relationship with Jones due to the fact they both train at Jackson-Winkeljohn in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Speaking to MMA Junkie about her teammate’s recent issues she offered her support rather than criticism, she said.

“I love Jon and I wish the best for him and his family. He’s done nothing but be really supportive of me, my career and my family, and the team.”

“He is a great guy,” she said. “I don’t know what’s happening in his personal life and, honestly, it’s none of my business. He’s always been there for me, and I will always be here to support him in his life. There are deeper issues, and it is not anyone’s place to judge what is going on in his life.”

