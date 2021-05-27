A big welterweight matchup between Michel Pereira and Niko Price has been added to the already stacked UFC 264 pay-per-view scheduled to take place this summer, as first reported by AG Fight.

Pereira and Price are widely considered to be two of the most dynamic strikers in the UFC. Pereira has won his last two fights over Khaos Williams and Zelim Imadaev, while Price is looking to get back on the winning track after dropping his last two fights and serving an NSAC suspension after testing positive for marijuana.

Both welterweights are on the outside looking in when it comes to the UFC welterweight rankings. Pereira and Price have the opportunity to claim a spot in the rankings with a win on a pay-per-view that has the potential to smash records.

UFC 264 is headlined by the highly-anticipated trilogy between lightweights Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, in a re-match of their last fight back at UFC 257 in January. The winner of the trilogy bout is widely expected to be the next in line to challenge lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

After his last win over Williams, Pereira called out Anthony Pettis, but Pettis parted ways with the promotion shortly thereafter and went on to sign a multi-fight deal with Professional Fighters League.

Both fighters are well-known for flashy tactics inside the octagon. Price tends to press the action in his fight and Pereira is similar in that way.

Other fights on the upcoming UFC 264 card include the co-main event featuring top welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, along with a confirmed middleweight fight between Hu Yaozong and Alen Amedovski.

Price and Pereira are set to square off in a potential dark horse candidate for Fight of the Night at UFC 264. Fans can expect fireworks from these two in the octagon and a big jump in notoriety for the winner.

