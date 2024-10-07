Michael Venom Page set for Jiu-Jitsu clash with ex-UFC star Carlos Condit at Polaris 30 in November

Former interim welterweight champion, Carlos Condit is set for his return to action — this time in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, taking on Michael Venom Page in a pairing at Polaris 30 at Fairfields Hall in Croyden, London next month.

Condit, a former interim welterweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, called time on his storied mixed martial arts career back in 2021, most recently dropping a unanimous decision loss against Max Griffin.

A former and final WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) welterweight gold holder, Condit, who challenged former two-division champion, Georges St-Pierre in a championship unification bout at UFC 154, is slated to return in a grappling showdown with two-time Octagon feature, Michael Venom Page, according to a report from Ariel Helwani at Polaris 30 next month in England.

Carlos Condit books combat report in grappling clash with Michael Venom Page

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Michael ‘Venom’ Page versus Carlos Condit has been booked for Polaris 30 on November 2, per promotion officials,” Helwani posted on his X account. “MVP has been working on his grappling as of late and this popped up as a good test.”

Michael “Venom” Page versus Carlos Condit has been booked for Polaris 30 on Nov. 2, per promotion officials.



MVP has been working on his grappling as of late and this popped up as a good test. pic.twitter.com/hqB2ivO259 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 7, 2024

And as for former Bellator MMA superstar, Page, the Manchester native made his sophomore Octagon outing at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week, suffering a unanimous decision defeat against unbeaten Irish striker, Ian Garry in Las Vegas.

In his first outing under the UFC banner earlier this year back in March, London Shootfighters stalwart, Michael Venom Page, turned in a one-sided unanimous judging win of his own over recent UFC 307 feature, Kevin Holland.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

For Condit, during his tenure in mixed martial arts, the vetern Albuquerque favorite landed thirteen separate submission victories — and bested the likes of Frank Trigg, John Alessio, Brock Larson, Hiromitsu Miura, Jake Ellenberger, Rory MacDonald, Dan Hardy, Nick Diaz, Martin Kampmann, Thiago Alves, and in his most recent win, Matt Brown.