Michael Venom Page Says He Is Next In Line For The Welterweight Title “Nobody has secured themselves at the top”

For the UFC welterweight throne, Michael Venom Page believes he could be next in line for a crack at the gold strap. This weekend at UFC Riyadh, the British MMA fighter will be taking on the unbeaten Shara Magomedov in a middleweight contest, then Page will be going back down to welterweight.

Michael Venom Page on the UFC Welterweight Title

Belal Muhammad claimed the welterweight title in July 2024 with a dominant performance over Leon Edwards. He was set to defend his crown against Shavkat Rakhmonov but dropped out due to injury.

The UFC welterweight division is stacked with talent. Top contenders include:

Leon Edwards

Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Jack Della Maddalena

Sean Brady

Joaquin Buckley

Michael Venom Page was a standout in Bellator and became a viral star due to his incredible knockout power. With a background in kickboxing, he used impressive kicks to win over fans. Now he is in the UFC and believes he could be contending for the welterweight crown soon. In a recent interview, he explained:

“Nobody has secured themselves at the top right now. Which means there’s, there’s a chance for me to push for that belt. So that’s what I want to go and do. Still a little bit more work, but definitely close. 100%, I want to get my hands on that title. I’m looking at some of the fights that have been happening in the welterweight division and it excites me. It doesn’t worry me. It excites me. So that’s a good thing.”

His UFC debut at UFC 299 in March 2024 saw him secure a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland, showcasing his elite striking skills. However, he faced a setback in June 2024 at UFC 303, losing to Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision.

Michael Venom Page’s knockout ability makes him an exciting addition to the UFC roster, however, he is not yet next in line for a title shot. But, the British athlete feels otherwise.