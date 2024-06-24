Michael ‘Venom’ Page explains call out of Kamaru Usman pre-UFC 303: ‘I think it makes the most sense’

Set to make his sophomore Octagon outing this weekend on the main card of UFC 303, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has explained his call out of former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman – as he prepares to take on the unbeaten, Ian Garry in Las Vegas.



‘Venom’ Page, the current number fourteenth ranked welterweight challenger, made his promotional bow back in March on the main card of UFC 299, ending his lengthy stay with Bellator MMA – with a dominant unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Garry, the undefeated Portmarnock striker featured most recently the month prior at UFC 298, landing a unanimous judging win over Texan kickboxing star, Geoff Neal.

Hoping to shoot his way through the rankings relatively quickly, Manchester striker, Page has already outlined his intentions to score a stadium show in the UK against fellow countryman, Leon Edwards in an undisputed title fight in the near future.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page echoes call for Kamaru Usman fight

And with a victory against Irish striking star, Garry this weekend in ‘Sin City’ – Page has echoed claims that a title-eliminator with the current division chart-topper, Usman makes all the sense in the world.

“(Kamaru) Usman’s just chilling there, and he’s ranked #1 as well,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page told FREESTYLEBENDER during a recent interview. “Obviously, massive respect to him for what he’s done in his career – what he’s still doing in his career”

“But he’s just sat at the top,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page explained. “And I’m like, ‘Well, where would I go next?’ It feel likes kinda other people are partnered off – unless for whatever reason, injuries, blah, blah, blah – I get the title fight next after this fight [with Ian Garry], then it’s likely that I’m gonna have to fight one more time. So, I think it makes the most sense.”

