‘I’d bet my house:’ Michael Venom Page guarantees Israel Adesanya victory against Imavov in UFC headliner

Ahead of his return at UFC Saudi Arabia, Michael Venom Page is going all in on a predicted victory for close friend, Israel Adesanya in his main event clash with the surging, Nassourdine Imavov this weekend in Riyadh.

Page, who has been sidelined since last summer, makes his third Octagon walk this weekend, taking on surging Russian uber-prospect, Shara Magomedov in a bid to return to the winner’s enclosure.

Most recently featuring on the main card of UFC 303 during International Fight Week back in June, British striker, Page would suffer just his second-ever professional mixed martial arts loss in a unanimous decision defeat against Irish contender, Ian Garry.

Michael Venom Page picks Israel Adesanya to win at UFC Saudi Arabia

And returning to action beneath a pivotal middleweight clash between former two-time divisional kingpin, Adesanya and Imavov — Page is picking the City Kickboxing star to prevail with a win — quite comfortably, in fact.

“I’d bet my house on (Israel) Adesanya coming back [with a win],” Michael Venom Page told Poker Scout during a recent interview ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia. “I know he’s had a few ups and downs, but he’s just got that mentality, that grind, that push, he wants to get back there.

“I’ve spoken to the team and he’s changed a few things around and he’s doing a few more things again,” Michael Venom Page explained. “That shows excitement and motivation still like he’s trying to still make things work and change things and adjust things. Adesanya turns up either way, he’s gonna win.”

Making an impromptu middleweight move this weekend in his clash with Magomedov, London Shootfighters staple, Page has also called into question the ability of incumbent divisional champion, Dricus du Plessis

“One thing he (Dricus du Plessis) just knows how to do is scrape out the win, regardless of how he performed,” Michael Venom Page said. “Because I’ve seen him do some technically really, uh, bad things during the fight. But still, like I said, he just knows how. He’s just a tough guy. He just knows how to grind out the result.”