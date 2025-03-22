Michael ‘Venom’ Page Aims for Epic Clash with Either Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman in 2025

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has his sights set on a clash with either former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or three-time title challenger Colby Covington.

Page climbed back into the win column at UFC Saudi Arabia in February, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov in a one-off middleweight appearance.

Ready to resume his run inside the Octagon at 170 pounds, ‘Venom’ offered up a pair of names on his radar while in London for this weekend’s UFC card at the O2 Arena.

“I haven’t a clue (what’s next), but everyone seems silent at the moment,” Page said at a UFC fan Q&A on Friday at The O2. “I don’t know if that last fight has worried a few people, but everyone seems a bit silent. There’s many names out there. “I think me and Usman would be a good fight. I want to punch Colby in his face for some reason. I don’t know why. There’s guys out there. I’m just waiting for them to respond to the call.”

‘Venom’ plans to fight two more times this year

Usman hasn’t competed since coming up short via majority decision against undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev in October 2023. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ is sitting on a three-fight losing streak, but is still holding strong as the No. 3 ranked contender in the welterweight division, making him a prime target for fighters looking to invade the top five.

Covington, on the other hand, has been a bit more active, having competed in December of 2023 and 2024. Once considered one of the promotion’s top stars, ‘Chaos’ has seen his stock drop significantly following a lackluster performance against Leon Edwards in his third and likely last opportunity to win welterweight gold.

The Covina, California native returned to the Octagon late last year for a Fight Night headliner against Joaquin Buckley. Covington ultimately lost the fight after doctors stopped the scrap in round three due to an especially bad cut over Covington’s right eye. He has not yet booked a return to the Octagon for 2025.

Clearly, nobody is going to rush fighters like Usman and Covington back inside the cage, but regardless of who it comes against, ‘Venom’ hopes to get in at least two more fights before the end of the year.