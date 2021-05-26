Michael ‘Venom’ Page openly admits that one of his goals is to compete inside the Octagon before he retires.

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s ‘Believe You Me‘ podcast, Page opened up about his desire to one day join the UFC.

“100%,” Page said when asked if he wanted to join the UFC. “If I’m being honest, when I first started, the only reason I started was to go to the UFC. That was the biggest thing and it’s obviously still one of the biggest shows. Obviously, there’s a lot of shows popping up, but in general, especially when I started, anybody that was getting into MMA, their goal was to get to the UFC and the majority of people are still the same. Yes, I enjoy Bellator and I enjoy where I’m at and I enjoy my success so far. But I definitely feel like I need to touch the UFC at some point and just test myself there as well. There are some great matches to be made over there, so I definitely think in the future, I don’t know when, obviously I’m contracted to being in Bellator and I’ve got some goals I got to achieve there as well, and I feel like I’m close to doing that. But until then, I definitely still see myself going there.” (Transcribed by MyMMANews)

Page’s primary goal is to earn a rematch with Douglas Lima – the only man to ever beat him in MMA. Since knocking out ‘MVP’ in 2019, Lima has gone on to claim the Bellator welterweight title, making a potential rematch bigger than ever before. Page could potentially achieve two of his biggest goals with Bellator in one fight. The 34-year-old is coming off an impressive TKO win over Derek Anderson at Bellator 258, the victory stretched Page’s current win streak to five.

Do you want to see Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the UFC?