Michael Page Responds To Anderson Silva & Israel Adesanya Comparisons

Michael “Venom” Page is one of the more entertaining strikers the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has to offer.

Page is currently a competitor in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament. He will face Douglas Lima in the tournament’s semifinals this weekend (Sat. May 11, 2019) at Bellator 221. Page’s dynamic striking style and build has garnered comparisons to the likes of Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya.

Speaking to media recently at a Bellator 221 media day, Page addressed these comparisons:

“Obviously, it’s an obvious comparison,” Page said. “We got very unique styles, it’s not the same, but very unique. I actually really enjoyed them battling together. I felt like that needed to be a five-round fight – more from them.

“But yeah, I get the comparisons. People love these fantasy match-ups, and it would be a great match-up if any of us were to fight. “

Page is undefeated in his MMA career thus far. He has racked up a record of 14-0, eight of those coming by way of knockout. Three of Page’s victories have also been by way of a submission. He’ll take on Lima, a former Bellator welterweight champion who comes off a submission victory over Andrey Koreshkov.