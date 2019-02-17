Michael Page Thinks Paul Daley Should Retire After Bellator 216 Loss

Michael Page thinks Paul Daley should retire from the sport following their recent fight inside of the cage.

It was an interesting fight that many didn’t expect on seeing considering of how much it was hyped up to be. This is all due to their styles of striking and knocking folks out. It turned out to be a grappling contest once they started actually doing something, which upset those watching in attendance.

Page was able to score a unanimous decision win over Daley in the headliner of Bellator 216. This show went down on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and aired on DAZN.



Following the fight, MVP made it known that although he thinks he’ll fight Daley again, he also believes the MMA veteran should call it a career.

“I’ve said this before, seriously, where does he go after I beat him?” he told MMAFighting. “Seriously, where does he go? Maybe he should retire and just be done with it, because he’s not good enough. His gym is a sham. Anybody in Nottingham, or Newcastle or wherever the hell he lives, don’t ever go there. He overcharges and under-delivers, the same way he did here. Under-delivered.



“I don’t see him going nowhere. The reason why he’s been at the level he is, it’s because he can’t get by the top echelon of the sport.”