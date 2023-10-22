UFC boss Dana White confirms interest in signing free agent Michael Page: ‘He’s interested, too’

Amid months of continued speculation regarding a potential landing in the Octagon, former undisputed Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page has been backed as “interested” in a potential move to the UFC, by promotional CEO, Dana White, who also revealed the organization have a vested interest in signing him to boot.

Page, officially a free agent since fighting out his contract with the Scott Coker-led, Bellator MMA, most recently featured in professional mixed martial arts back in March of this year, stopping Goiti Yamauchi with a leg kick TKO win inside just 26-seconds of the opening round.

And appearing at UFC 286 later that month, London Shootfighters staple, Page was linked with a move to the Octagon, with a promotional representative confirming the organization’s interest in penning the 36-year-old to a contract.

Furthermore, divulging some information regarding a potential move to the Octagon, Page claimed that if he moved to the UFC, he would like to fight a contender within the top-5 of the welterweight division from the get-go.

“Can I see myself there?” Michael Page said of a move to the UFC. “100 percent. I want top five – top 10 max. I don’t feel like I need to prove myself all over again. I just want to go in there – and we’ve seen it with Michael Chandler. He went in there, fought a top 10, Dan Hooker. Great first win for him, that just sprung him into title contention.”

“That is the route I see myself in,” Michael Page explained. “I don’t see it in any other way. I don’t need a warm-up fight. And it’s not like I’ve been out of the game for ages. I’m ready to go now.”

Dana White addresses UFC move for Michael Page

And appearing Octagon-side at UFC 294 last night in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Page was subject of speculation regarding an impending move to the promotion, leading to a update on a move from the above-mentioned, White.



“Listen, he’s (Michael Page) a kid that we’re definitely interested in, and he’s interested, too,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 294. “So, possibly.”

Would you like to see Michael Page make a move to the UFC?