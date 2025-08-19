Michael Page earned his second UFC win this past Saturday at UFC 319, defeating the number-nine-ranked Middleweight Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier by decision. Over the course of three rounds, Page out struck Cannonier, landing 52% of his significant strikes and securing two knockdowns in the process.

Having previously fought as a Heavyweight and challenged for Middleweight UFC title, Cannonier is now the biggest win of the former Bellator star’s career. Following his entertaining victory, Michael Page expressed interest in a quick turnaround fight against fellow UFC 319 winner Carlos Prates.

When asked by media whether he’d be willing to fight Prates in Brazil, Page didn’t even let the question finish before emphatically responding, “One hundred percent.” He added, “And you’re not hitting me with that spinning elbow. I’ll tell you that now.”

Michael Page went on to explain why both the matchup and the fight’s location appeal to him:

“I would love to go to Brazil, man. I’ve had fans in Brazil for many years. I remember being called the UK Anderson Silva, which is a massive compliment. I had a load of fans in Brazil and I still haven’t managed to get over there yet. So, I would definitely love to be over there.”

Seemingly unaware that the Brazil Fight Night is scheduled for October, MVP was informed by a reporter, “October 11th would be the fight in Rio.” Michael Page paused, then smiled and raised his eyebrows at the crowd. “Yeah, I’ll speak to the coaches now.”

Carlos Prates Lights Up Neal, Brazil Fight With Michael Page Could Be Next

Carlos Prates secured a highlight-reel spinning back elbow knockout win over #11-ranked Geoff Neal—a strong bounce-back victory following his decision loss to Ian Garry in his previous fight, which marked his first defeat in the UFC.

Immediately after the fight, Prates used his post-fight interview to ask Dana White for a bout this October in Brazil. In a rare moment, UFC commentator Joe Rogan received live feedback on air and informed Prates that his wish would be granted.

A fight between Prates and Michael “Venom” Page is sure to be a must-watch bout, with both fighters known for their exciting styles and highlight worthy knockouts.