Michael ‘Venom’ Page Rockets into Middleweight Top 10, Defeats Jared Cannonier – UFC 319 Highlights

Michael ‘Venom’ Page put on another impressive performance inside the Octagon, securing a unanimous decision victory over No. 9 ranked Jared Cannonier at UFC 319.

Page was his usual energetic and entertaining self in the opening round, talking trash and playing to the live crowd. Near the halfway point, ‘Venom’ landed a booming right hand that sat Cannonier down. Instead of moving in looking for the kill, ‘MVP’ encouraged Cannonier to stand up while offering up some trash-talk toward the former middleweight title challenger.

‘MVP’ landed another big right hand in the second that sent Cannonier stumbling halfway across the cage, but again, Page opted to let ‘Killa Gorilla’ back up.

Getting a little impatient in the third round, Page swung big with a right hand that took him off balance, allowing Cannonier to score an all-too-easy takedown. Cannonier was able to keep Page’s back to the mat for much of the final five minutes. Unfortunately for Cannonier, it wasn’t enough to sway the scorecards in his favor after Page’s strong showing in the first and second rounds.

Official Result: Michael ‘Venom’ Page def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Jared Cannonier vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 319:

Michael Page ilk rauntta knock down'ı buldu! pic.twitter.com/yJlQnoae74 — Fight Digitale (@fightdigitale) August 17, 2025

Michael Venom Page can’t stop emoting on Jared Cannonier 😭😭 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/NhzEVHkDDv — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 17, 2025

How did you score Jared Cannonier vs Michael 'Venom' Page?! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/umOThXZr2K — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 17, 2025