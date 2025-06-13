Michael Page set to fight Jared Cannonier in return clash at UFC 319 in Chicago

British striking talent, Michael Page is set to make his return to action at UFC 319 later this summer, booking a middleweight clash against one-time title challenger, Jared Cannonier on August 16. from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Page, a former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, will continue his run at 185lbs later this year, taking on Cannonier after returning to winning ways against the hugely-touted Shara Magomedov back in February at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

As for Cannonier, the perennial middleweight challenger managed to turn in his first win in three outings back in February to boot, eventually landing a main event fourth round knockout win over Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Gregory Rodrigues.

Jared Cannonier books UFC 319 fight with Michael Page

And as confirmed today by the promotion, following an initial report from @MagicM_Bets on social media, Michael Page is set to fight Jared Cannonier in the pair’s return at UFC 319.

Prior to his decision win over Magomedov, London Shootfighters staple, Page had suffered his first Octagon loss in a pairing with Portmarnock striker, Ian Garry in the pair’s clash at UFC 303 last year.

Entering the Octagon back in March of last year, the Westminster-born striker scored a unanimous judging win over recent winner, Kevin Holland.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid to both Nassourdine Imavov, and Caio Borralho in his win over Rodrigues at the begining of this year, Cannonier competed for gold in a decision loss to former titleholder, Israel Adesanya back in 2022.

During his middleweight run, Cannonier has landed notable victories over the likes of David Branch, Anderson Silva, Jack Hermansson, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, Sean Strickland, and Marvin Vettori to name a few.

Image via: AP

UFC 319 takes place on August 16. with an undisputed middleweight title fight between the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis, and the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev set to take main event honors.