Michael Chandler sends warning threat to Islam Makhachev: ‘I have a plan and you’re part of it, champ’

ByRoss Markey
Michael Chandler sends warning threat to Islam Makhachev I have a plan and you're part of it champ

Michael Chandler may be sticking to his guns and patiently awaiting a fight with UFC star, Conor McGregor, however, that hasn’t stopped the Missouri native from chasing a future title challenge with incumbent gold holder, Islam Makhachev.

Chandler, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, remains sidelined since 2022, in a period which saw him compete an impressive five times inside the Octagon since his debut in the organization just the January of the year prior.

Awaiting a long-drawn out fight with former two-weight champion, McGregor, Chandler, a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin has yet to fight since he dropped a third round rear-naked choke loss to recent UFC 299 victor, Poirier at Madison Square Garden in the pair’s grudge match.

READ MORE:  UFC star Conor McGregor draws inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger In NSFW 'Road House' Scene
Michael Chandler agrees to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 300 I accept see you soon
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Competing for a lightweight crown during that five fight stretch, Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler – who has proven a favorable asset to the Dana White-led organization, was stopped with a brutal come-from-behind knockout from Charles Oliveira in the pair’s vacant title pairing. 

Islam Makhachev receives warning from Michael Chandler

Maintaining he is the kryptonite to current champion, Makhachev due to his own wrestling pedigree, Chandler claimed he still plans to stand across from the Russian in the near future in another title siege.

Michael Chandler confirms he's entered camp for fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 302
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Thanks for the unsolicited advice @MAKHACHEVMMA – I sleep just fine at night… I have a plan and you’re part of it, champ,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account today.

READ MORE:  Dustin Poirier rekindles rivalry with Conor McGregor after UFC 299 win: 'He felt that right hook, too'

Himself yet to make the walk since October of last year, pound-for-pound king, Makhachev has been sidelined since he ended his rivalry with Alexander Volkanovski with a hellacious opening round high-kick KO win.

Turning down a UFC 300 return in a monstrous main event welterweight title charge against Leon Edwards due to his participation in the religious period of Ramadan, Makhachev has sights on a June return to the Octagon, instead.

Islam Makhachev backed to retire from the UFC by end of next year he's cleared out 155 pounds
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And in terms of potential opponents, the American Kickboxing Academy has sounded out a fight with the aforenoted, Poirier – who is fresh from a KO win over Benoit Saint-Denis earlier this month – candidly taking notice of his patented guillotine choke chases.

READ MORE:  Marlon 'Chito' Vera promises to bounce back following brutal UFC 299 loss: 'The belt will be mine one day'

Who wins in a potential future fight: Islam Makhachev or Michael Chandler?

READ MORE:  UFC star Kamaru Usman breaks down 'Nothing special' Khamzat Chimaev: 'You build him up'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts