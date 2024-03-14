Islam Makhachev eyes June title fight with Dustin Poirier after UFC 299: ‘He has a good guillotine’

Islam Makhachev has welcomed the prospect of a June title showdown with UFC 299 big winner, Dustin Poirier – claiming the Lafayette native possesses a good guillotine choke in response to his call out for a summer championship fight.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has been sidelined since last October, most recently turning in a blistering first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s title rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

As for Poirier, the Louisianan co-headlined UFC 299 last weekend in Miami, landing an impressive second round KO win over surging French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis – after battling through some notable adversity, and apparent fatigue, according to veteran caller, Joe Rogan.

Islam Makhachev calls for Dustin Poirier title fight next

Receiving an almost immediate offer Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz of a June title fight against his client, Poirier has welcomed the prospect of fighting the dominant Russian calling out the former for a June showdown next.

Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

“I know Dustin (Poirier) does not deserve a title fight, but we don’t have any [other] option right now,” Islam Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “Everybody is busy, but I want to fight, you know? I want to fight three times in the year, that’s why I just have to call out someone, and Poirier is free now. And he showed an excellent performance, and scored a beautiful knockout. …”

“He’s a legend, he’s beat a lot of tough guys,” Islam Makhachev said. “And he’s a tough opponent, too. He has a good guillotine.”

Sidelined through the coming months amid his participation in the religious period of Ramadan, Makhachev was rumored to fight for welterweight gold at UFC 300 next month – in a monstrous fight against undisputed gold holder, Leon Edwards, ultimately to no avail.

