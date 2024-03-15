Benoit Saint-Denis provides health update, vows to get revenge against ‘Louisana guy’ Dustin Poirier

Benoit Saint-Denis has provided a health update following his UFC 299 knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Saint-Denis entered the fight as the betting favorite and many thought he would run through Poirier. In the first round, he had success, but in the second round, he started to gas and Dustin Poirier made him pay. Poirier landed a big uppercut and then a right hook that knocked Saint-Denis out.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Following the loss, Saint-Denis’s wife Lalou took to Instagram to provide an update on the Frenchman and revealed he won’t need surgery.

“On the health side, the broken nose does not require surgery, two stitches on an arch, blood pressure at 10 on the day,” his wife Lalou wrote on Instagram (via Le Colisee). “He rehydrated little by little, he continues to take antibiotics. We sleep more than 12 hours a night, which hasn’t happened in eight months. He is disappointed in himself. Defeat leaves him with a bitter taste that he will no longer want to taste. Believe me. Thank you all for your energy in supporting our champion in good times and bad.”

It is good news that Saint-Denis won’t need surgery following his UFC 299 loss. But, he was given a 60-day medical suspension following the knockout loss.

Benoit Saint-Denis vows to get revenge on Dustin Poirier

Although Benoit Saint-Denis did get knocked out by Dustin Poirier, the Frenchman says the Staph infection did impact his cardio.

Going into the fight, Saint-Denis knew he had one round of cardio, but he says he has confidence he will climb the rankings again to get his revenge against Poirier.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“I fought completely dehydrated, frustration is huge but it’s hard to judge when to cancel such an opportunity,” Saint-Denis added. “I’m going to get back to work and fix some things that can’t be neglected and never give you a shadow of myself again. God tests us in so many ways, I’m blessed to be well surrounded and have tremendous support. It’s up to us to show you the ‘BSD’ of the last fights when I return, and earn my revenge against this Louisiana guy.”

Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

With the loss, to Poirier, Saint-Denis is now 13-2 and one No Contest and is now 5-2 in the UFC.